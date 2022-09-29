Craig Hallum Lowers MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) to Hold

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MillerKnoll Trading Up 4.0 %

MillerKnoll stock opened at $19.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.80 and a beta of 1.22. MillerKnoll has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. MillerKnoll had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MillerKnoll

About MillerKnoll

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLKN. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

