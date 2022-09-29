Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $830.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.93 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 4.19%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $96.40 on Thursday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $81.87 and a 52 week high of $149.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 90.75%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBRL. StockNews.com lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

