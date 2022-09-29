COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

COVA Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of COVA Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.92 during midday trading on Thursday. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,407. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84. COVA Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $9.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COVA Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in COVA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $16,297,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of COVA Acquisition by 246.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,392,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,680,000 after purchasing an additional 990,424 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in COVA Acquisition by 32.8% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,111,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,888,000 after buying an additional 274,106 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in COVA Acquisition by 42.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,004,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,829,000 after buying an additional 300,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in COVA Acquisition by 1,469.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 803,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,908,000 after buying an additional 752,503 shares during the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COVA Acquisition Company Profile

COVA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industry in Southeast Asia or the United States.

