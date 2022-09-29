Courier Capital LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Courier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $19,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

IWN traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,360. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.38. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.66 and a twelve month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

