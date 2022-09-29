Courier Capital LLC Purchases 730 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Courier Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up about 1.4% of Courier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Courier Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $11,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 117,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.26. 39,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,017. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.74. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.68 and a fifty-two week high of $114.21.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

