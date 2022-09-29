Courier Capital LLC Has $5.25 Million Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,040,000 after purchasing an additional 915,914 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,815,000 after purchasing an additional 777,422 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $982,517,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 20.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,119,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,252,000 after acquiring an additional 702,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of MTB traded down $4.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $174.29. The stock had a trading volume of 38,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $141.49 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.92 and a 200 day moving average of $173.02. The company has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.88.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.57.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.