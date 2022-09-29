Courier Capital LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

XBI stock traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.56. 666,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,559,604. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.15 and its 200-day moving average is $80.68. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $134.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

