Courier Capital LLC Has $1.63 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7,150.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,239,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,180,961 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,643,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,540,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,423,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,661,000 after buying an additional 320,837 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,313,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,783,000 after acquiring an additional 215,150 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,257,000 after buying an additional 14,770 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV stock traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $57.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,318,143 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.74. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

