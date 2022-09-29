Courier Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.27. 240,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,007,640. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.14. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $127.26 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

