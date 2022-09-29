Courier Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Courier Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,725 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,025.6% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 59.4% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 37.8% in the second quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,868. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $43.10 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.37.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

