Coty (NYSE:COTY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-$0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Coty from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Coty in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Coty from $10.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.68.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:COTY traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.52. 136,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,917,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.94. Coty has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $11.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.69.

Institutional Trading of Coty

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.45%. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coty will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Coty by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 21,444 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Coty by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 352,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 18,705 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 26,781 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Coty by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 222,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 59,897 shares during the period. 37.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coty

(Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.