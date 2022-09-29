Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) is Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,477,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,058,223 shares during the quarter. Coterra Energy accounts for about 1.6% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.68% of Coterra Energy worth $141,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTRA. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $432,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $716,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

CTRA traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.36. The stock had a trading volume of 71,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,703,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.14. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.87.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

