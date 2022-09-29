Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.88

Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.88 and last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 11573 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMRE shares. StockNews.com raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Costamare in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Costamare from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.
Costamare Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76.
Costamare Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.62%.
Institutional Trading of Costamare
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMRE. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Costamare in the first quarter worth about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costamare during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Costamare in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Costamare by 1,053.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 48.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Costamare Company Profile
Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.
