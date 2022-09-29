Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 31,250 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,250 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOCS. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth $7,309,000. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 174,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 45,389 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOCS. TheStreet upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Focus Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $32.82 on Thursday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $69.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $539.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.87 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

