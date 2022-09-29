Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 31,250 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,250 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FOCS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,173,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,968 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,469,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,859 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,084,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,555,000 after purchasing an additional 423,216 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,818,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,409,000 after purchasing an additional 361,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,364,000 after buying an additional 257,246 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of FOCS opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average of $39.05. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $539.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.87 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FOCS shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Focus Financial Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Focus Financial Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.