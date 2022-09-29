Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 266 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.05.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 3.7 %

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $194.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.78. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.