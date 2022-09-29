Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Raises Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 34.1% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.3% in the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 3,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 155.3% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 9,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EMN opened at $72.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $70.63 and a twelve month high of $129.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EMN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.53.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

