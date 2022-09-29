Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 180,825 KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 180,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,924,000. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KWEB. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 334.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter worth $77,000.

KWEB opened at $25.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.83. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $54.43.

