Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Purchases 9,620 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,620 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 3.1% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $97.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.90. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $95.36 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

