Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 271,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,869,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.3% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEM. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM opened at $35.81 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $52.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.00.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

