Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in shares of 3M by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 1.0% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $114.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $111.42 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

