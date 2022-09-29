Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $889,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 22,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 721,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,753,000 after purchasing an additional 53,829 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $558,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $3,692,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T stock opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $112.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.58 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

