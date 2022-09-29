Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target Increased to C$3.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPPMF. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. CIBC downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Up 13.4 %

CPPMF traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 358,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,311. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.80.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $46.29 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.