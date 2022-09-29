Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 127,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,461,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.10% of Westlake as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 0.9% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 33.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 1.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake by 113.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake by 3.9% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of WLK traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.75. The company had a trading volume of 14,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,605. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.56 and a 200-day moving average of $110.82. Westlake Co. has a 12 month low of $81.29 and a 12 month high of $141.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Westlake Increases Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 32.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 21.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

Insider Activity at Westlake

In related news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $58,037.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 543 shares in the company, valued at $58,144.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Westlake in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Westlake from $117.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Westlake from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Westlake from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.79.

Westlake Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Featured Articles

