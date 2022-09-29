Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 36,915 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,915 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.78% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 175,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 97,250 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 206,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 26,694 shares in the last quarter.

BSCR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.62. 582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,403. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.58. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $21.94.

