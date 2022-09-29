Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,979 shares during the quarter. Builders FirstSource accounts for 1.5% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.23% of Builders FirstSource worth $21,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Pecaut & CO. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 4.7% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 101.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 6.1% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 27.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.77.

Shares of BLDR stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.75. 104,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,550. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.20.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $3.35. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 58.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

