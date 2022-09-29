Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases 153,666 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 357,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,666 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 2.4% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $34,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,059,000 after buying an additional 8,237,529 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,206,000 after buying an additional 4,436,749 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,745,000 after buying an additional 2,236,112 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

RTX traded down $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.99. 202,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,310,414. The firm has a market cap of $120.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.05 and its 200 day moving average is $94.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

