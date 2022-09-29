Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $4.05 Million Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 368.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,587 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,289 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on FTNT shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.40. The company had a trading volume of 86,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,207,771. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.20. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $74.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

