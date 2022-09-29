Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $28.94 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Hershey makes up approximately 2.0% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $28,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE:HSY traded down $2.75 on Thursday, hitting $223.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,534. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $168.72 and a one year high of $234.56.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.036 dividend. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $339,927.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,884.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $339,927.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,884.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 155,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.82, for a total value of $34,096,751.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 434,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,100,266.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 399,290 shares of company stock valued at $88,165,733. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.94.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

