Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPHD. Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $5,959,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 480,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,193,000 after purchasing an additional 27,373 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $578,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 363.4% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 53,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 41,984 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.38. The stock had a trading volume of 102,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,690. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.51. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $49.61.

