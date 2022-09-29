Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Grows Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,643 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen makes up approximately 1.7% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.08% of AmerisourceBergen worth $24,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 58.4% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.55.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $2.19 on Thursday, hitting $136.22. The stock had a trading volume of 8,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,848. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $113.68 and a 52-week high of $167.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.90.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,655,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,596,926.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,924,920 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.