Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 9,482 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $19,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth $44,022,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 97.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,069,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,260,000 after buying an additional 526,994 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,360,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,179,000 after buying an additional 522,760 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 522.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 518,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,729,000 after buying an additional 435,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 5,391.5% in the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 367,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,387,000 after buying an additional 361,232 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of IRM traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.62. The company had a trading volume of 38,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,827. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 196.03%.

IRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th.

In related news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,355 shares in the company, valued at $336,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,175 shares of company stock worth $481,845. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

