Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 5,936 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Jabil worth $8,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 309.6% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 11,238 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 57,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 59,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Trading Down 1.8 %

Jabil stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.02. The company had a trading volume of 11,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,653. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.02. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.28.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.63%.

Jabil declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $521,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,902,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jabil

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.