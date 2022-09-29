Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 20,267 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,267 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $5,754,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.85.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $56.61. 207,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,161,111. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.26 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.60. The stock has a market cap of $77.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

