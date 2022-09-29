Convex Finance Price Tops $4.92 on Major Exchanges (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for $4.92 or 0.00025480 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $466.88 million and $7.20 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010971 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s launch date was May 17th, 2021. Convex Finance’s total supply is 94,913,286 coins. The official website for Convex Finance is www.convexfinance.com. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Convex Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Convex Finance is a platform built to boost rewards for CRV stakers and liquidity providers alike, all in a simple and easy to use interface. Convex aims to simplify staking on Curve, as well as the CRV-locking system with the help of its native fee-earning token: CVX.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

