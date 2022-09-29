Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.36-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $375.00 million-$385.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $377.72 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCSI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

CCSI stock opened at 50.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is 52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is 51.45. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a twelve month low of 34.81 and a twelve month high of 69.31.

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported 1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.12 by 0.12. The firm had revenue of 93.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 94.00 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 141.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,677,000 after acquiring an additional 15,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

