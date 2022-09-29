ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.08

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.08 and last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 633 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNOB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.24.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 38.52%. The firm had revenue of $78.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $75.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 19.87%.

Institutional Trading of ConnectOne Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,290.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

Featured Articles

