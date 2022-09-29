ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Short Interest Down 60.9% in September

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNOBP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,573. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $27.26.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

About ConnectOne Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.