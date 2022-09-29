ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Short Interest Down 60.9% in September

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CNOBP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,573. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $27.26.
About ConnectOne Bancorp
