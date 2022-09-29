Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Conformis from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.
Conformis Stock Performance
Conformis stock opened at $0.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40. Conformis has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conformis
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Conformis by 83.3% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 118,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 53,647 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Conformis by 71.6% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 875,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 365,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Conformis by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 136,641 shares in the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Conformis
Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.
Recommended Stories
