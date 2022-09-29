Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Conformis from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Conformis Stock Performance

Conformis stock opened at $0.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40. Conformis has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conformis

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.13 million. Conformis had a negative net margin of 99.97% and a negative return on equity of 64.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conformis will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Conformis by 83.3% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 118,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 53,647 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Conformis by 71.6% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 875,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 365,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Conformis by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 136,641 shares in the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

