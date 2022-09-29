Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $111.76 and last traded at $112.44, with a volume of 1195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.47.
The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.02). Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concentrix
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 846.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Concentrix Stock Down 3.9 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
About Concentrix
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Concentrix (CNXC)
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.