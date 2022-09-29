Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $111.76 and last traded at $112.44, with a volume of 1195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.47.

The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.02). Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total value of $1,348,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,779.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Concentrix news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 524,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $65,586,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,415,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,941,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total transaction of $1,348,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,779.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 549,596 shares of company stock worth $68,915,729 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 846.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

