Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Issues Earnings Results

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS.
Concentrix stock opened at $117.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.51. Concentrix has a fifty-two week low of $112.99 and a fifty-two week high of $208.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.24.
In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total value of $1,348,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,779.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total transaction of $1,348,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,779.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre S. Valentine purchased 2,500 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.99 per share, with a total value of $317,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,295.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,596 shares of company stock valued at $68,915,729 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
