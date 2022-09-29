Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Issues Earnings Results

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS.

Concentrix Stock Up 3.5 %

Concentrix stock opened at $117.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.51. Concentrix has a fifty-two week low of $112.99 and a fifty-two week high of $208.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total value of $1,348,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,779.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total transaction of $1,348,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,779.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre S. Valentine purchased 2,500 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.99 per share, with a total value of $317,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,295.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,596 shares of company stock valued at $68,915,729 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concentrix

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNXC. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Concentrix during the first quarter valued at $218,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Concentrix by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Concentrix by 8.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

