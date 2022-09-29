Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,767 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.6% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 39,454 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 28,075 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 26.3% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 270,433 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after buying an additional 56,396 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 78.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 148,975 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,846,000 after buying an additional 65,292 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 11.1% in the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $30.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,638,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,619,926. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $57.96. The firm has a market cap of $134.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.97.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.74.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.