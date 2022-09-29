Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLBR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 137.5% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Colombier Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Colombier Acquisition by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 950,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after purchasing an additional 619,397 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Colombier Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,148,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Colombier Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,835,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Colombier Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,255,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colombier Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Colombier Acquisition alerts:

Colombier Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CLBR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. 18,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,602. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72. Colombier Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

Colombier Acquisition Company Profile

Colombier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effectuate a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colombier Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colombier Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.