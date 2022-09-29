Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLIW) Short Interest Update

Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLIW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Colicity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COLIW remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday. 705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,974. Colicity has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colicity

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Colicity stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLIW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 185,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

