Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of NYSE RFI opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.34. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $17.50.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
