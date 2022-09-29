Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE RFI opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.34. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 297,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.