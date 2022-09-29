Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) to Issue $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE UTF traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.59. 157,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,750. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.77. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $29.49.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF)
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.