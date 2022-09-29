Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) to Issue $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UTF traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.59. 157,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,750. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.77. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $29.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 212,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 20,484 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.