Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.47 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNT opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48. Cognyte Software has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $24.24.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cognyte Software by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Cognyte Software by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cognyte Software by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CGNT. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair cut Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

