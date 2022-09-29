Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Cognyte Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cognyte Software Stock Up 7.5 %

CGNT stock opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48. Cognyte Software has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognyte Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 118.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Cognyte Software by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cognyte Software by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cognyte Software Company Profile

CGNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

