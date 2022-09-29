Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $57.67

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $57.67 and last traded at $58.00, with a volume of 133573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.26.

CTSH has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.46 and its 200-day moving average is $73.19.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,083 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 182.1% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 88,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $80,744,000. Amundi grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,372,879 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $217,415,000 after purchasing an additional 477,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

