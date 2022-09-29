Coerente Capital Management Raises Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Coerente Capital Management boosted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,991 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. SAP makes up approximately 2.6% of Coerente Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in SAP were worth $11,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 32,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $931,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in SAP by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP stock opened at $81.46 on Thursday. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $149.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.15. The company has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.10.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.56). SAP had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SAP to $107.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of SAP from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of SAP from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

